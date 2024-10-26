Left Menu

Crisis in Gaza: Israeli Forces Withdraw from Hospital Amid Tensions

Israeli troops withdrew from a hospital in northern Gaza after detaining medical staff and patients. The raid resulted in casualties, including children, and damage to infrastructure. The situation remains dire, with calls for international intervention amid accusations of humanitarian law violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 19:38 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 19:38 IST
Crisis in Gaza: Israeli Forces Withdraw from Hospital Amid Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israeli forces withdrew from a northern Gaza hospital complex on Saturday after a raid that resulted in the detention of dozens of medical staff and patients, according to the Palestinian enclave's health ministry. This move follows Friday's storming of Kamal Adwan Hospital, struggling amid ongoing conflict.

Footage released showed damage to the hospital facilities, with 44 medical staff reportedly apprehended. The Israeli military cited intelligence about potential terrorist threats at the site. Casualties included at least two children, following damage to the hospital's generators.

The International Committee of the Red Cross condemned the worsening conditions in Gaza, urging safe passage for evacuations. Meanwhile, tensions continue to surge across the region, with debates over alleged violations of international humanitarian law by Israeli forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

