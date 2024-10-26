Stormy Seas: Indonesian Vessels Face Off with China's Coast Guard

A standoff unfolded in the South China Sea as Indonesian patrol ships drove away a Chinese coast guard vessel from a survey location for the third time in a week, according to Indonesia's Maritime Security Agency.

Video evidence released by the agency showed the Indonesian patrol trailing the Chinese vessel on Friday. The Chinese coast guard claims its actions were within its jurisdiction, clashing with Indonesian assertions of recognized sovereign rights over the region.

Despite China's 'nine-dash line' overlapping with Indonesia's economic zone extending from the Natuna Islands, Indonesian officials assert no formal territorial dispute exists but growing tensions highlight an ongoing struggle for control over these waters.

