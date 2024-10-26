Left Menu

Stormy Seas: Indonesian Vessels Face Off with China's Coast Guard

Tensions rise in the South China Sea as Indonesian patrol ships thwart a Chinese coast guard vessel from approaching a survey vessel repeatedly. Indonesia asserts its sovereign rights to the contested area within its internationally recognized exclusive economic zone, while China maintains its territorial claim under its 'nine-dash line' policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 26-10-2024 20:44 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 20:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

A standoff unfolded in the South China Sea as Indonesian patrol ships drove away a Chinese coast guard vessel from a survey location for the third time in a week, according to Indonesia's Maritime Security Agency.

Video evidence released by the agency showed the Indonesian patrol trailing the Chinese vessel on Friday. The Chinese coast guard claims its actions were within its jurisdiction, clashing with Indonesian assertions of recognized sovereign rights over the region.

Despite China's 'nine-dash line' overlapping with Indonesia's economic zone extending from the Natuna Islands, Indonesian officials assert no formal territorial dispute exists but growing tensions highlight an ongoing struggle for control over these waters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

