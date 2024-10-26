Left Menu

Call to Protect Bangladesh's Hindu Community Amid Crisis

RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale urges the UN to ensure the safety of Bangladesh's Hindu community amid rising violence. The UN's report confirms 650 casualties between July and August, following the ouster of Sheikh Hasina. The RSS calls for Hindus to remain in their motherland with guaranteed protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 26-10-2024 21:33 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 21:33 IST
Dattatreya Hosabale
  • Country:
  • India

In a pressing appeal, RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale has called upon the United Nations to guarantee the safety of Bangladesh's Hindu community, emphasizing they should remain in their country amid escalating violence.

According to the UN Human Rights Office, almost 650 people were killed in a span from mid-July to mid-August. The turmoil led to the removal of Sheikh Hasina as Bangladesh's prime minister. The RSS has stressed the importance of the Hindu community staying back, considering Bangladesh as their motherland with a rich historical connection to India's independence.

Additionally, the Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance highlighted the ongoing persecution, reporting attacks and threats across multiple districts. The urgency for protective measures is underscored as the minority Hindu population faces frequent violence and vandalism against their establishments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

