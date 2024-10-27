Left Menu

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China has condemned a $2 billion arms deal between the US and Taiwan, emphasizing it will take 'countermeasures' to protect its sovereignty. Despite longstanding US legal obligations to support Taiwan's defense, the deal escalates tensions with Beijing, which views such sales as destabilizing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 27-10-2024 06:10 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 06:10 IST
China has issued a hard-hitting response to the US's approval of a $2 billion arms deal with Taiwan, promising 'countermeasures' in retaliation. Beijing, which views Taiwan as part of its territory, denounced the arms package as jeopardizing peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

The Pentagon revealed on Friday that the proposed arms sale includes an advanced air defense missile system, previously utilized in Ukraine. China quickly condemned the decision, with its foreign ministry lodging formal complaints and urging an immediate halt to US arms transactions with what it deems a rebellious province.

Taiwan, on the other hand, has eagerly embraced the deal, viewing it as essential for its national defense amidst increasing Chinese military maneuvers. The foreign ministry in Taipei asserts its commitment to safeguarding the island against China's growing threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

