China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China has issued a hard-hitting response to the US's approval of a $2 billion arms deal with Taiwan, promising 'countermeasures' in retaliation. Beijing, which views Taiwan as part of its territory, denounced the arms package as jeopardizing peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

The Pentagon revealed on Friday that the proposed arms sale includes an advanced air defense missile system, previously utilized in Ukraine. China quickly condemned the decision, with its foreign ministry lodging formal complaints and urging an immediate halt to US arms transactions with what it deems a rebellious province.

Taiwan, on the other hand, has eagerly embraced the deal, viewing it as essential for its national defense amidst increasing Chinese military maneuvers. The foreign ministry in Taipei asserts its commitment to safeguarding the island against China's growing threats.

