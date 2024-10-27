Faulty Investigation Leads to Acquittal in Robbery Case

A man accused of robbery has been acquitted by a Delhi court, citing errors in the police investigation and discrepancies in witness accounts.

The court determined that the prosecution could not convincingly establish the events leading to the charges. Additional Sessions Judge Atul Ahlawat found significant issues, including a lack of crucial evidence and a questionable investigation.

The ruling stated that the prosecution failed to connect the accused to the alleged offenses, thereby casting doubt on the charges and leading to the acquittal.

(With inputs from agencies.)