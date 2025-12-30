Telangana Witnesses Downward Trend in Crime Rates for 2025

In a surprising turn of events, Telangana has reported a decline in crime rates for the year 2025, marking a reduction of 2.33% from the previous year. This trend was highlighted in data released by the police department on Tuesday.

Significantly, over 500 underground CPI (Maoist) cadres, including central and state committee members, chose to surrender, signaling a shift in domestic security dynamics. Moreover, the state reported a 1.45% decrease in BNS cases as compared to 2024.

Kidnapping and abduction cases fell by approximately 25%, while incidents of rape dropped by over 13%. Cybercrime, bucking a national upward trend, saw a decrease of 3% in Telangana. DGP B Shivadhar Reddy presented these findings at a press conference, emphasizing the positive shift in crime patterns.