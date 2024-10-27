Left Menu

Saluting the Indomitable Spirit of the Infantry

Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauds the bravery and dedication of the Infantry, emphasizing their role in ensuring national security. Infantry Day marks the anniversary of the Sikh Regiment's arrival in Srinagar in 1947 to defend Jammu and Kashmir. Modi commends the Infantry's unwavering resolve and national service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2024 10:07 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 10:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the unmatched courage and determination of the Infantry's ranks and veterans, highlighting their crucial role in safeguarding the nation. He praised their ability to remain steadfast in adversity, ensuring the country's safety and security.

Infantry Day serves as an annual commemoration of the 1st Battalion of the Sikh Regiment's landing at the Srinagar airfield on October 27, 1947. This historic event marked their mission to protect Jammu and Kashmir from Pakistani Kabaili Raiders, supported by the Pakistan Army.

Modi expressed his admiration in a post on X, saluting the Infantry's undying spirit and tireless service. He noted that the infantry symbolizes strength, valor, and duty, serving as an inspiration to every Indian citizen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

