Saluting the Indomitable Spirit of the Infantry

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the unmatched courage and determination of the Infantry's ranks and veterans, highlighting their crucial role in safeguarding the nation. He praised their ability to remain steadfast in adversity, ensuring the country's safety and security.

Infantry Day serves as an annual commemoration of the 1st Battalion of the Sikh Regiment's landing at the Srinagar airfield on October 27, 1947. This historic event marked their mission to protect Jammu and Kashmir from Pakistani Kabaili Raiders, supported by the Pakistan Army.

Modi expressed his admiration in a post on X, saluting the Infantry's undying spirit and tireless service. He noted that the infantry symbolizes strength, valor, and duty, serving as an inspiration to every Indian citizen.

(With inputs from agencies.)