Tragic Wall Collapse Claims Life at Thane Rice Mill

A tragic accident occurred at a rice mill in Thane district's Amnepada locality, where a 24-year-old man lost his life after a wall collapsed on him. Police reported that he had climbed the wall to remove bricks before it suddenly gave way.

The victim, Ajay Raju More, was immediately rushed to a hospital in Kalyan following the incident on October 24. Unfortunately, doctors pronounced him dead the next day, on October 25.

A case of accidental death has been registered by the local police, and further investigations are currently underway to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)