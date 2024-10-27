Tragic Wall Collapse Claims Life at Thane Rice Mill
A 24-year-old man named Ajay Raju More died after a wall collapsed on him while removing bricks at a rice mill in Thane district, Maharashtra. The incident happened on October 24 in Bhiwandi, and More was declared dead at a Kalyan hospital. Police have registered the case as an accidental death.
A tragic accident occurred at a rice mill in Thane district's Amnepada locality, where a 24-year-old man lost his life after a wall collapsed on him. Police reported that he had climbed the wall to remove bricks before it suddenly gave way.
The victim, Ajay Raju More, was immediately rushed to a hospital in Kalyan following the incident on October 24. Unfortunately, doctors pronounced him dead the next day, on October 25.
A case of accidental death has been registered by the local police, and further investigations are currently underway to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
