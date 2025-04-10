Left Menu

Tragic Mishap in Bhiwandi: Safety Oversight Claims Child's Life in Bullet Train Project

A 12-year-old boy drowned in an open pit from the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train construction project in Bhiwandi. A contractor is facing charges under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for negligence. The incident highlights safety failures and has drawn political attention, with calls for justice and stricter safety measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 10-04-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 12:53 IST
Tragic Mishap in Bhiwandi: Safety Oversight Claims Child's Life in Bullet Train Project
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 12-year-old boy tragically drowned in an open pit tied to the ambitious Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project in Bhiwandi, Thane district, prompting police to file negligence charges against the contractor responsible for the site.

The incident occurred in Kopar village, revealing significant safety lapses, as the site had lacked barricades and warning signs, contributing directly to the fatality. Only after the tragedy were precautionary measures swiftly erected.

Local political figure, MP Suresh Mhatre of the Nationalist Congress Party, joined the grieving family, extending his support and demanding rigorous actions against those accountable, emphasizing that development must not come at the cost of human safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025