Tragic Mishap in Bhiwandi: Safety Oversight Claims Child's Life in Bullet Train Project

A 12-year-old boy tragically drowned in an open pit tied to the ambitious Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project in Bhiwandi, Thane district, prompting police to file negligence charges against the contractor responsible for the site.

The incident occurred in Kopar village, revealing significant safety lapses, as the site had lacked barricades and warning signs, contributing directly to the fatality. Only after the tragedy were precautionary measures swiftly erected.

Local political figure, MP Suresh Mhatre of the Nationalist Congress Party, joined the grieving family, extending his support and demanding rigorous actions against those accountable, emphasizing that development must not come at the cost of human safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)