Family Feud Turns Violent in Bhiwandi: Attempted Murder Shocks Community

Three people have been charged with the attempted murder of a 23-year-old woman in Bhiwandi, according to local police sources. The incident has sent ripples of shock through the Thane district community.

Among the accused are two women and one man, all of whom are reportedly related to the victim. The brutal act allegedly followed a heated argument in the woman's home.

The suspects are believed to have forced washing liquid into the woman's mouth in an attempt to kill her. An FIR was filed on April 14, although no arrests have been made yet as of the report.

