Kerala's Plea for Central Aid: Wayanad Landslide Recovery at a Standstill

The Kerala government voiced its dissatisfaction with the central government's delay in providing assistance for landslide-hit Wayanad. Despite 100 days passing since the disaster, the state hasn’t received any aid or official disaster classification.

Revenue Minister K Rajan criticized the central government for its 'negative approach' towards the rehabilitation of Wayanad, emphasizing the need for a special assistance package instead of standard State Disaster Response Fund allocations.

While official guidelines categorize disasters from L0 to L3, no designation has been made for Wayanad's situation. The state persists in contacting national disaster authorities, hopeful for central support during this critical period.

(With inputs from agencies.)