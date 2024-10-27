Gold Smuggling Foiled: 257 Grams Seized at Airport

Customs officials successfully intercepted a gold smuggling attempt at the international airport after a passenger from Dubai was detained on Saturday.

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) officers, acting on a tip-off, profiled and apprehended Muhammed, a resident of Muvattupuzha, at the airport's exit gate.

The authorities discovered 257 grams of gold cleverly concealed as thin paper sheets within the lining of dates and toy packets. The gold has been seized, and an investigation is underway, according to a Customs Department statement on Sunday.

