Left Menu

Gold Smuggling Foiled: 257 Grams Seized at Airport

Customs officials at an international airport intercepted a passenger from Dubai, seizing 257 grams of gold concealed within baggage. The gold was hidden in paper sheets inside dates and toy packets. Muhammed, the passenger, has been detained as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 27-10-2024 13:11 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 13:11 IST
Gold Smuggling Foiled: 257 Grams Seized at Airport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Customs officials successfully intercepted a gold smuggling attempt at the international airport after a passenger from Dubai was detained on Saturday.

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) officers, acting on a tip-off, profiled and apprehended Muhammed, a resident of Muvattupuzha, at the airport's exit gate.

The authorities discovered 257 grams of gold cleverly concealed as thin paper sheets within the lining of dates and toy packets. The gold has been seized, and an investigation is underway, according to a Customs Department statement on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024