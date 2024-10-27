Gold Smuggling Foiled: 257 Grams Seized at Airport
Customs officials at an international airport intercepted a passenger from Dubai, seizing 257 grams of gold concealed within baggage. The gold was hidden in paper sheets inside dates and toy packets. Muhammed, the passenger, has been detained as investigations continue.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 27-10-2024 13:11 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 13:11 IST
- Country:
- India
Customs officials successfully intercepted a gold smuggling attempt at the international airport after a passenger from Dubai was detained on Saturday.
The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) officers, acting on a tip-off, profiled and apprehended Muhammed, a resident of Muvattupuzha, at the airport's exit gate.
The authorities discovered 257 grams of gold cleverly concealed as thin paper sheets within the lining of dates and toy packets. The gold has been seized, and an investigation is underway, according to a Customs Department statement on Sunday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement