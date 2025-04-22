Market Turmoil: Wall Street Tumbles Amid Fed Concerns
Asian stock markets steadied after a volatile sell-off in U.S. assets, driven by President Trump's criticism of Fed Chair Jerome Powell. This led to Wall Street losses and dollar decline. Investors fear Fed changes and inflation spikes due to tariffs, while global trade remains uncertain.
Asian stock markets managed to stabilize on Tuesday following a turbulent day for U.S. assets, which hit Wall Street hard and weakened the dollar. Concerns over Federal Reserve independence further pressured U.S. Treasuries, adding to an already uncertain economic picture.
Despite limited losses in Asia, there is speculation that investors might be reallocating funds to local equities, although the potential economic impacts of tariffs continue to loom large. President Trump's harsh criticism of Fed Chair Jerome Powell for his stance on interest rates saw significant drops in Wall Street indices and the dollar reaching three-year lows.
As U.S. market futures showed slight recovery, attention turns to earnings from industry giants like Tesla, Alphabet, Boeing, and others, which could influence market movements. European equities were less resilient, and concerns over potential changes within the Fed and ongoing trade negotiations continue to cast uncertainty over global markets.
