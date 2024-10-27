Tragic Collision at Central Israel Bus Stop
A truck collided with a bus stop at a major intersection in central Israel, injuring multiple individuals. Israeli police are investigating the incident, which, according to Israeli media, resulted in at least 20 people being hurt.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 27-10-2024 14:01 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 14:01 IST
- Country:
- Israel
A tragic accident unfolded on Sunday when a truck plowed into a crowded bus stop at a major intersection in central Israel, leaving numerous people injured, according to statements from Israeli police.
The circumstances behind the incident are still under scrutiny, authorities confirmed, as investigations are currently underway to determine the exact reasons for the collision.
Local media outlets have reported that at least 20 individuals suffered injuries in the chaotic scene, with emergency responders swiftly arriving to provide critical assistance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement