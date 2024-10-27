Tragic Collision at Central Israel Bus Stop

A tragic accident unfolded on Sunday when a truck plowed into a crowded bus stop at a major intersection in central Israel, leaving numerous people injured, according to statements from Israeli police.

The circumstances behind the incident are still under scrutiny, authorities confirmed, as investigations are currently underway to determine the exact reasons for the collision.

Local media outlets have reported that at least 20 individuals suffered injuries in the chaotic scene, with emergency responders swiftly arriving to provide critical assistance.

