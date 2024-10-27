Delhi High Court Announces Major Transfer Shake-up in Judicial Services
The Delhi High Court has announced the immediate transfer of numerous judicial officers across its subordinate courts. This move affects 233 officers in the Delhi Judicial Services and 23 in the Delhi Higher Judicial Service. The decision also includes inducting approximately 70 trained judicial officers into various districts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2024 15:02 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 15:02 IST
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court has instigated a significant reshuffling of judicial officers within its subordinate courts.
The court, on October 25, issued two notifications detailing new postings for 233 officers in the Delhi Judicial Services and 23 in the Delhi Higher Judicial Service.
The orders also see around 70 judicial officers being inducted after completing their training, marking a sweeping change within the system. The changes were approved by the Chief Justice and Judges of the court, with immediate effect.
(With inputs from agencies.)
