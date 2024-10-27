Left Menu

Delhi High Court Announces Major Transfer Shake-up in Judicial Services

The Delhi High Court has announced the immediate transfer of numerous judicial officers across its subordinate courts. This move affects 233 officers in the Delhi Judicial Services and 23 in the Delhi Higher Judicial Service. The decision also includes inducting approximately 70 trained judicial officers into various districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2024 15:02 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 15:02 IST
Delhi High Court Announces Major Transfer Shake-up in Judicial Services
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has instigated a significant reshuffling of judicial officers within its subordinate courts.

The court, on October 25, issued two notifications detailing new postings for 233 officers in the Delhi Judicial Services and 23 in the Delhi Higher Judicial Service.

The orders also see around 70 judicial officers being inducted after completing their training, marking a sweeping change within the system. The changes were approved by the Chief Justice and Judges of the court, with immediate effect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024