Cracking Down on Hoax Bomb Threats in Aviation
Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu announced steps to ban individuals responsible for hoax bomb threats from flying. The government is considering amendments to aviation laws, using international and national enforcement cooperation, and seeking collaboration with social media platforms to tackle these threats.
- Country:
- India
The Union Civil Aviation Minister, K Rammohan Naidu, announced on Sunday that the central government is considering measures to ban individuals responsible for hoax bomb threats from flying.
Speaking to the media after inaugurating new flights between Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada, Naidu affirmed the government's commitment to combating these threats by amending civil aviation laws and collaborating with international agencies, law enforcement, and the Intelligence Bureau.
Naidu revealed that over 300 flights operated by Indian carriers have been targeted with hoax threats via social media in the past 13 days. Investigations are underway, and the government is seeking cooperation from social media platform 'X' to address the issue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
