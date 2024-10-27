Left Menu

Cracking Down on Hoax Bomb Threats in Aviation

Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu announced steps to ban individuals responsible for hoax bomb threats from flying. The government is considering amendments to aviation laws, using international and national enforcement cooperation, and seeking collaboration with social media platforms to tackle these threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 27-10-2024 16:40 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 16:40 IST
Cracking Down on Hoax Bomb Threats in Aviation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Civil Aviation Minister, K Rammohan Naidu, announced on Sunday that the central government is considering measures to ban individuals responsible for hoax bomb threats from flying.

Speaking to the media after inaugurating new flights between Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada, Naidu affirmed the government's commitment to combating these threats by amending civil aviation laws and collaborating with international agencies, law enforcement, and the Intelligence Bureau.

Naidu revealed that over 300 flights operated by Indian carriers have been targeted with hoax threats via social media in the past 13 days. Investigations are underway, and the government is seeking cooperation from social media platform 'X' to address the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024