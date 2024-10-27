Punjab Police Crackdown on Cross-Border Drug Smuggling Racket

The Punjab Police announced a major breakthrough with the arrest of two individuals connected to a cross-border drug smuggling ring linked to Turkey-based trafficker Navpreet Singh. The operation led to the seizure of 105 kg of heroin, marking one of the largest hauls in the region.

Besides the substantial drug recovery, police confiscated six weapons and a considerable amount of scheduled drugs including caffeine anhydrous and dextromethorphan. The criminals were reportedly using these substances to amplify the heroin quantity.

Law enforcement launched the operation based on intelligence inputs about a Pakistan-backed smuggling network. Key arrests and the confiscation of drugs were carried out in Baba Bakala, with ongoing investigations to nab other members of the cartel.

(With inputs from agencies.)