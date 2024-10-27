Left Menu

Custody Death Sparks Outrage in Lucknow

A 30-year-old man, Mohit Kumar, died in police custody in Lucknow, sparking allegations of police brutality. The incident led to an FIR against an inspector and others. A viral CCTV clip and political criticism added to the controversy. An investigation is underway.

Lucknow | Updated: 27-10-2024 18:19 IST
  • India

A 30-year-old man named Mohit Kumar, residing in Jainabad, Lucknow, died in police custody which has stirred a major controversy over alleged police brutality.

Following a complaint by the victim's mother, an FIR has been registered against Inspector Ashwani Chaturvedi and others. A thorough investigation into the incident has been initiated, informed Additional Commissioner of Police, Vibhuti Khand Radha Ram Singh. Officials confirmed that the post-mortem, which will be videographed, will help determine the exact cause of death.

The issue gained political traction with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticizing the BJP government, suggesting the renaming of 'police custody' to 'torture house' after multiple allegations of custodial deaths. The police insist that Kumar was provided medical attention promptly before he passed away; however, the deceased's family countered this claim with grave accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

