Custody Death Sparks Outrage in Lucknow

A 30-year-old man named Mohit Kumar, residing in Jainabad, Lucknow, died in police custody which has stirred a major controversy over alleged police brutality.

Following a complaint by the victim's mother, an FIR has been registered against Inspector Ashwani Chaturvedi and others. A thorough investigation into the incident has been initiated, informed Additional Commissioner of Police, Vibhuti Khand Radha Ram Singh. Officials confirmed that the post-mortem, which will be videographed, will help determine the exact cause of death.

The issue gained political traction with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticizing the BJP government, suggesting the renaming of 'police custody' to 'torture house' after multiple allegations of custodial deaths. The police insist that Kumar was provided medical attention promptly before he passed away; however, the deceased's family countered this claim with grave accusations.

