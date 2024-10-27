Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Odisha Migrant Workers' Last Rites Held After Maharashtra Tank Collapse

The final rites for two migrant workers from Odisha, who died in a water tank collapse in Pune, Maharashtra, were conducted in their native Ganjam district villages. Rabi Mahankuda and Sudam Behera were among five fatalities in the incident. Families are set to receive benefits under government schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 27-10-2024 19:15 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 19:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The last rites for two migrant labourers from Odisha, who perished in a water tank collapse in Maharashtra's Pune, were performed in their home villages in Odisha's Ganjam district.

The bodies of Rabi Mahankuda, aged 50, and Sudam Behera, aged 33, arrived at Kalyanpur and Palur by ambulance on Saturday afternoon. According to officials, they were among the five victims in a tragic accident that occurred in the Bhosari area of Pimpri Chinchwad township at approximately 6:15 am on Thursday. The accident took place as some labourers were bathing under the water tank.

Ganjam's District Labour Officer, Barsha Jena, confirmed that the administration is maintaining communication with the victims' families, ensuring they will receive benefits under government schemes. Additionally, the employing company has offered Rs 11 lakh to each bereaved family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

