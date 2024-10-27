Bike-Borne Miscreants Strike: Delhi Under Siege
Two bike-borne assailants opened fire at a house in outer Delhi's Rani Bagh. The incident took place on a Saturday morning, prompting a swift response from local police. An FIR has been registered, and investigations, including a review of CCTV footage, are underway.
Two unidentified armed individuals on a motorcycle caused panic in outer Delhi's Rani Bagh area by opening fire at a residential property early Saturday morning, according to police reports.
Responding swiftly to an emergency call at 8:40 am, law enforcement officials arrived at the scene, confirming the attack and consulting with the complainant. The assailants reportedly left behind a note bearing the name 'Bambiha Gang', hinting at possible gang involvement.
An FIR has been lodged, and a detailed investigation is currently ongoing, with police scrutinizing CCTV footage in a bid to unravel the identities of the attackers and ascertain their motives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
