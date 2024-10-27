Left Menu

Bike-Borne Miscreants Strike: Delhi Under Siege

Two bike-borne assailants opened fire at a house in outer Delhi's Rani Bagh. The incident took place on a Saturday morning, prompting a swift response from local police. An FIR has been registered, and investigations, including a review of CCTV footage, are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2024 19:34 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 19:34 IST
Bike-Borne Miscreants Strike: Delhi Under Siege
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two unidentified armed individuals on a motorcycle caused panic in outer Delhi's Rani Bagh area by opening fire at a residential property early Saturday morning, according to police reports.

Responding swiftly to an emergency call at 8:40 am, law enforcement officials arrived at the scene, confirming the attack and consulting with the complainant. The assailants reportedly left behind a note bearing the name 'Bambiha Gang', hinting at possible gang involvement.

An FIR has been lodged, and a detailed investigation is currently ongoing, with police scrutinizing CCTV footage in a bid to unravel the identities of the attackers and ascertain their motives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024