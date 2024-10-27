Bike-Borne Miscreants Strike: Delhi Under Siege

Two unidentified armed individuals on a motorcycle caused panic in outer Delhi's Rani Bagh area by opening fire at a residential property early Saturday morning, according to police reports.

Responding swiftly to an emergency call at 8:40 am, law enforcement officials arrived at the scene, confirming the attack and consulting with the complainant. The assailants reportedly left behind a note bearing the name 'Bambiha Gang', hinting at possible gang involvement.

An FIR has been lodged, and a detailed investigation is currently ongoing, with police scrutinizing CCTV footage in a bid to unravel the identities of the attackers and ascertain their motives.

