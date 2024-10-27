Left Menu

Narges Mohammadi's Struggle: A Nobel Laureate's Fight for Freedom and Health

Imprisoned Nobel laureate Narges Mohammadi has been hospitalized after weeks of illness. Despite serving a lengthy sentence in Iran's Evin Prison, she continues her activism. The Free Narges Coalition demands her release and medical care. Mohammadi is known for her defiant stance on human rights amidst severe health challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 27-10-2024 21:26 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 21:26 IST
Narges Mohammadi's Struggle: A Nobel Laureate's Fight for Freedom and Health
Narges Mohammadi
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Narges Mohammadi, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, was hospitalized after nearly nine weeks of illness, raising international concerns about her detention. According to the Free Narges Coalition, Mohammadi's health has been severely compromised due to prolonged neglect while imprisoned in Iran.

Currently held in Iran's notorious Evin Prison alongside other political detainees, Mohammadi faced an extended imprisonment term following a protest against an execution. She was ordered to serve an additional six-month sentence over previous charges. Her past decade has been marked by repeated arrests and mounting health issues.

The Coalition insists on her immediate release and calls for urgent medical intervention to treat her heart disease. Despite the hardships, Mohammadi remains a symbol of resilience and advocacy, continuing her fight for human rights in the face of adversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024