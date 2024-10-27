Narges Mohammadi's Struggle: A Nobel Laureate's Fight for Freedom and Health

Narges Mohammadi, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, was hospitalized after nearly nine weeks of illness, raising international concerns about her detention. According to the Free Narges Coalition, Mohammadi's health has been severely compromised due to prolonged neglect while imprisoned in Iran.

Currently held in Iran's notorious Evin Prison alongside other political detainees, Mohammadi faced an extended imprisonment term following a protest against an execution. She was ordered to serve an additional six-month sentence over previous charges. Her past decade has been marked by repeated arrests and mounting health issues.

The Coalition insists on her immediate release and calls for urgent medical intervention to treat her heart disease. Despite the hardships, Mohammadi remains a symbol of resilience and advocacy, continuing her fight for human rights in the face of adversity.

