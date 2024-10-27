Narges Mohammadi's Struggle: A Nobel Laureate's Fight for Freedom and Health
Imprisoned Nobel laureate Narges Mohammadi has been hospitalized after weeks of illness. Despite serving a lengthy sentence in Iran's Evin Prison, she continues her activism. The Free Narges Coalition demands her release and medical care. Mohammadi is known for her defiant stance on human rights amidst severe health challenges.
Narges Mohammadi, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, was hospitalized after nearly nine weeks of illness, raising international concerns about her detention. According to the Free Narges Coalition, Mohammadi's health has been severely compromised due to prolonged neglect while imprisoned in Iran.
Currently held in Iran's notorious Evin Prison alongside other political detainees, Mohammadi faced an extended imprisonment term following a protest against an execution. She was ordered to serve an additional six-month sentence over previous charges. Her past decade has been marked by repeated arrests and mounting health issues.
The Coalition insists on her immediate release and calls for urgent medical intervention to treat her heart disease. Despite the hardships, Mohammadi remains a symbol of resilience and advocacy, continuing her fight for human rights in the face of adversity.
