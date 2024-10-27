Left Menu

Egypt Advocates Temporary Gaza Ceasefire with Prisoner Exchange Proposal

Egypt has proposed a two-day ceasefire in Gaza for exchanging four Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners. President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi emphasized resumption of talks within 10 days after implementing the ceasefire, aiming for a permanent resolution. His statement was made during a press conference with the Algerian President in Cairo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 21:51 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 21:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic move, Egypt has called for a two-day ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, proposing an exchange involving four Israeli hostages and some Palestinian prisoners. The announcement, made by President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, aims to pave the way for longer-term peace efforts.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Cairo alongside Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Sisi expressed hope that this initial step would lead to the resumption of broader discussions within 10 days, signaling progress toward a permanent ceasefire agreement.

The initiative highlights Egypt's continued role in mediating Middle Eastern peace efforts, with the temporary truce potentially easing tensions and facilitating new negotiations in the volatile region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

