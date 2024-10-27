Left Menu

South Korea to Brief NATO on North Korean Troop Deployment to Russia

A high-level delegation from South Korea will brief the North Atlantic Council about North Korea's troop deployment to Russia, amid concerns from the U.S. on potential involvement in Ukraine. North Korean troops, including high-ranking officers, are reportedly in Russia, with military training ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 21:53 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 21:53 IST
In a significant development, a high-ranking South Korean delegation is set to inform the North Atlantic Council about North Korea's recent troop movements to Russia. The briefing comes as the United States raises alarms over the possible deployment of these troops in Ukraine.

NATO disclosed on Sunday that ambassadors from its Indo-Pacific partners, namely Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and the Republic of Korea, have been extended invitations to attend the crucial meeting. This comes as Ukrainian military intelligence reports suggest the presence of around 12,000 North Korean troops, including 500 officers and three generals, already stationed in Russia with ongoing training exercises at five military bases.

During a simultaneous address, Russian President Vladimir Putin refrained from denying the presence of North Korean forces in Russia. He emphasized that the specifics of a mutual defense treaty with Pyongyang are internal matters, underscoring Russia's continued military engagement in Ukraine, which began with its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

