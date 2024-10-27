Left Menu

Mystery in Mumbai: Body Found in Thane Drain

A body of a 40-year-old Mumbai man was discovered in a drain in Thane city. Identified as Raju Bansi Akhade, he was visiting a relative in Kolshet. The Thane civic disaster team retrieved his body, with preliminary reports indicating accidental death. An investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 27-10-2024 22:05 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 22:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking discovery was made on Sunday when the body of a 40-year-old man from Mumbai's Powai area was found in a drain in Thane city, according to officials. The Thane civic body's disaster control room received an alert around 5.30 pm about a body in a nullah in the Kolshet area.

Local firemen and civic staffers responded and recovered the body, identifying the deceased as Raju Bansi Akhade, reported Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell at the Thane Municipal Corporation.

Preliminary investigations revealed Akhade was visiting a relative in Kolshet. The body has been dispatched to a government hospital for a post-mortem. Meanwhile, the Kapurbawdi police have classified the case as an accidental death, although a probe continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

