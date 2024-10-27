Mystery in Mumbai: Body Found in Thane Drain

A shocking discovery was made on Sunday when the body of a 40-year-old man from Mumbai's Powai area was found in a drain in Thane city, according to officials. The Thane civic body's disaster control room received an alert around 5.30 pm about a body in a nullah in the Kolshet area.

Local firemen and civic staffers responded and recovered the body, identifying the deceased as Raju Bansi Akhade, reported Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell at the Thane Municipal Corporation.

Preliminary investigations revealed Akhade was visiting a relative in Kolshet. The body has been dispatched to a government hospital for a post-mortem. Meanwhile, the Kapurbawdi police have classified the case as an accidental death, although a probe continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)