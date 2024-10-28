Left Menu

Iranian Nobel Laureate's Struggle for Health and Justice

Imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi has been hospitalized after nine weeks of illness. The Free Narges Coalition insists on comprehensive treatment and her release, citing worsening health conditions due to neglect in Iran's Evin Prison, where Mohammadi is serving an extended sentence.

Iranian authorities have permitted Nobel Peace Prize laureate and prisoner Narges Mohammadi to be hospitalized following nearly nine weeks of illness, according to the activist support group Free Narges Coalition.

The group insists that Mohammadi, who is currently serving time in Iran's Evin Prison, requires a medical furlough to access comprehensive treatment for multiple health conditions exacerbated by months of neglect and deprivation.

Despite serving a compounded sentence of 45 months, Mohammadi received an additional six-month penalty after protesting the execution of a fellow political prisoner, raising urgent calls for her humanitarian release.

