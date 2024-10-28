Family Dispute Turns Deadly: Father Succumbs to Son's Brutal Attack
A 70-year-old man named Ramnath died from injuries after his son, Manoj Kumar, assaulted him with a stick during a dispute in Mahona West. The incident escalated on a Saturday night, leading to Ramnath's death in medical care on Sunday. Police are searching for the accused.
A domestic disagreement resulted in tragedy when a 70-year-old man succumbed to injuries inflicted by his son during an altercation. The violent incident occurred in Mahona West under the Shukul Bazar police station area, revealing the dark side of familial disputes.
According to police reports, Ramnath engaged in a heated argument with his son, Manoj Kumar, last Saturday night. The conflict quickly turned violent, resulting in Ramnath suffering severe injuries after being assaulted with a stick. Despite receiving medical attention at a community health centre, Ramnath was pronounced dead during treatment on Sunday night.
Authorities have initiated a search for Kumar, who is currently on the run. The police have sent Ramnath's body for a post-mortem examination to establish further details about the incident.
