Left Menu

Family Dispute Turns Deadly: Father Succumbs to Son's Brutal Attack

A 70-year-old man named Ramnath died from injuries after his son, Manoj Kumar, assaulted him with a stick during a dispute in Mahona West. The incident escalated on a Saturday night, leading to Ramnath's death in medical care on Sunday. Police are searching for the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amethi | Updated: 28-10-2024 13:30 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 13:30 IST
Family Dispute Turns Deadly: Father Succumbs to Son's Brutal Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A domestic disagreement resulted in tragedy when a 70-year-old man succumbed to injuries inflicted by his son during an altercation. The violent incident occurred in Mahona West under the Shukul Bazar police station area, revealing the dark side of familial disputes.

According to police reports, Ramnath engaged in a heated argument with his son, Manoj Kumar, last Saturday night. The conflict quickly turned violent, resulting in Ramnath suffering severe injuries after being assaulted with a stick. Despite receiving medical attention at a community health centre, Ramnath was pronounced dead during treatment on Sunday night.

Authorities have initiated a search for Kumar, who is currently on the run. The police have sent Ramnath's body for a post-mortem examination to establish further details about the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024