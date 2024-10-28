Middle East Tensions Escalate: Iran Vows Retaliation After Israeli Strikes
Iran has vowed to use all available resources in response to Israeli airstrikes targeting military sites in Iran. This development follows a weekend attack that exacerbated existing tensions in the Middle East. Both nations have engaged in a cycle of retaliation, raising concerns globally.
In a response to the weekend's Israeli airstrikes on military targets within Iran, Tehran has pledged to employ all resources at its disposal, according to Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei. The airstrikes, which Israel claimed targeted missile factories and other sites, caused limited damage according to Iran.
During a televised news conference, Baghaei emphasized Iran's readiness to take decisive action against what he termed the 'Zionist regime'. This ongoing cycle of retaliation has seen both sides engage in numerous military actions over recent months.
Adding to the tension, Iran's backing of groups like Hezbollah and Hamas complicates the situation, as these groups are actively involved in conflicts with Israel. The global community, including U.S. President Joe Biden, has urged for de-escalation amid fears of a broader conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
