Delhi Mayoral Polls: Six-Month Delay Sparks Ruckus in MCD House

The Delhi mayoral election, reserved for a Dalit candidate this term, is set to be held next month following a six-month delay, Mayor Shelly Oberoi announced. Opposition party councillors protested over pollution and the delayed election, causing a ruckus in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2024 14:28 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 14:28 IST
  • India

Delhi is poised for its much-anticipated mayoral polls next month, marking the end of a six-month postponement. Mayor Shelly Oberoi confirmed the schedule during a session overrun by opposition protests.

Councillors vociferously raised issues like pollution and the prolonged delay in elections, underscoring the election's significance, especially being reserved for a Dalit candidate this term.

Despite the uproar, Oberoi emphasized focusing on the current agenda before passing several proposals and adjourning the meeting. The House session, already delayed by her late arrival, echoed with chants reflecting widespread discontent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

