Fatal Axe Attack in Banda: Farmer Succumbs to Grievous Assault

A 60-year-old farmer in Banda district, Uttar Pradesh was allegedly killed by his neighbor in an axe attack over a longstanding dispute. The attack took place in Kamasin town. Despite being taken to a hospital, the farmer succumbed to his injuries. Police are currently seeking the accused.

28-10-2024
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
A 60-year-old farmer was brutally killed in Banda district of Uttar Pradesh in an alleged axe attack by his neighbor, authorities reported on Monday.

According to police, the incident occurred on Sunday evening in Kamasin town. Deputy Superintendent of Police Saurabh Singh detailed that the victim, Radheshyam Verma, was ambushed from behind by his neighbor, Shivpujan Verma, while he was headed to his private tubewell after having dinner. The attack, believed to stem from a longstanding rivalry, left Radheshyam with severe injuries.

He was rushed to the nearest hospital by family members but unfortunately died during treatment. Law enforcement has launched a manhunt for the accused, deploying three police teams to apprehend him. The victim's body has been forwarded for postmortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

