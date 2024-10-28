Odisha's Battle Against Corruption: A New Dawn in Governance
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi criticizes prior BJD governance for rampant corruption, pledging reforms and strict measures to tackle dishonest practices. His administration has already taken action against senior officials. New initiatives aim to bolster vigilance efficiency and ensure clean governance for Odisha.
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has fiercely criticized the former BJD government, alleging widespread corruption under its tenure. In a bold move, Majhi vowed to root out dishonest practices, comparing corruption to cancer and emphasizing his commitment to clean governance.
Since taking office, Majhi's administration has made significant strides in tackling corruption, with charges filed against senior officials, including six chief engineers. The vigilance department seized extensive assets from these officers, highlighting the alleged corruption under the previous regime.
To strengthen anti-corruption measures, the government plans to enhance the vigilance department's capacity by increasing technology, infrastructure, and personnel. Majhi's commitment reflects a zero-tolerance approach to corruption as Odisha seeks to restore transparency and trust in governance.
