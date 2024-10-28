Left Menu

Odisha's Battle Against Corruption: A New Dawn in Governance

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi criticizes prior BJD governance for rampant corruption, pledging reforms and strict measures to tackle dishonest practices. His administration has already taken action against senior officials. New initiatives aim to bolster vigilance efficiency and ensure clean governance for Odisha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 28-10-2024 20:13 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 20:13 IST
Odisha's Battle Against Corruption: A New Dawn in Governance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has fiercely criticized the former BJD government, alleging widespread corruption under its tenure. In a bold move, Majhi vowed to root out dishonest practices, comparing corruption to cancer and emphasizing his commitment to clean governance.

Since taking office, Majhi's administration has made significant strides in tackling corruption, with charges filed against senior officials, including six chief engineers. The vigilance department seized extensive assets from these officers, highlighting the alleged corruption under the previous regime.

To strengthen anti-corruption measures, the government plans to enhance the vigilance department's capacity by increasing technology, infrastructure, and personnel. Majhi's commitment reflects a zero-tolerance approach to corruption as Odisha seeks to restore transparency and trust in governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024