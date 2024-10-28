Left Menu

Urgent Call for Central Legislation to Combat Overseas Recruitment Fraud

NORKA Roots organized a consultation highlighting the need for stronger legislation to address fraud in overseas education and labor migration. Key issues include unauthorized recruitments, visa scams, and the inadequacy of the 1983 Emigration Act. Discussion on new legal frameworks is planned, with participation from various public bodies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-10-2024 20:29 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 20:29 IST
NORKA Roots recently convened a consultation to address rampant fraud in overseas education and labor migration, underscoring the urgent need for comprehensive central legislation. The event accentuated violations such as unauthorized foreign recruitments, visa fraud, and student visa scams, highlighting the inadequacies of the current Emigration Act of 1983.

According to the Protector of Emigrants in Thiruvananthapuram, C Shyamchand, the state is home to approximately 10,000 unlicensed recruitment consultancies, which operate largely unchecked due to legal limitations. These agencies often conduct foreign recruitment under the guise of educational consultancy, creating loopholes in the system. The meeting saw agreement on exploring new legislation at the state level to mitigate these issues.

The dialogue also featured remarks from NORKA Roots' Vice Chairman, P Sreeramakrishnan, who shared concerns about fake recruitments. Representatives from over 20 agencies, including government departments, recruitment agencies, and international organizations, collaborated during the meeting, held at the Thycaud Government Guest House.

(With inputs from agencies.)

