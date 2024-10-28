Left Menu

Surge in Tensions: North Korean Troops on the Move Near Ukraine

The Pentagon announced that there will be no new restrictions on U.S. weapons used against North Korean troops if they support Russian operations against Ukraine. With an estimated 10,000 North Korean soldiers in eastern Russia, concerns grow over their possible involvement near the Ukraine-Russia border.

The Pentagon clarified on Monday that no new limitations would be placed on the use of U.S. weaponry against North Korean troops should they engage against Ukrainian forces. Approximately 10,000 North Korean soldiers are reportedly stationed in eastern Russia for training, stirring international concern.

According to Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh, a segment of these troops has already repositioned closer to Ukraine. The U.S. is increasingly wary that Russia might integrate these soldiers into combat operations targeting Ukrainian forces in Russia's Kursk Oblast, a region near the Ukrainian border.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte corroborated reports of North Korean military units being dispatched to Russia's Kursk region. However, Singh refrained from affirming their presence, stating, "It is likely they are moving in that direction towards Kursk. But I don't have more details just yet."

(With inputs from agencies.)

