Explosive Incidents Near Yemen: A Maritime Security Alert
On Monday, a merchant ship reported two explosions near its location, about 14 nautical miles southwest of Yemen's Al Dhubab. This incident, noted by British security firm Ambrey, follows a similar report from the UK Maritime Trade Operations near Yemen's Mokha port. The relation between the two incidents is unclear.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 21:15 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 21:15 IST
(With inputs from agencies.)
