Explosive Incidents Near Yemen: A Maritime Security Alert

A merchant vessel on Monday experienced two explosions in its vicinity, approximately 14 nautical miles southwest of Yemen's Al Dhubab, according to British maritime security company Ambrey.

This follows a report by the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency detailing an incident 25 nautical miles south of Yemen's port of Mokha earlier.

At this time, it remains uncertain whether these two incidents are connected, prompting heightened security measures and investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)