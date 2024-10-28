Left Menu

Explosive Incidents Near Yemen: A Maritime Security Alert

On Monday, a merchant ship reported two explosions near its location, about 14 nautical miles southwest of Yemen's Al Dhubab. This incident, noted by British security firm Ambrey, follows a similar report from the UK Maritime Trade Operations near Yemen's Mokha port. The relation between the two incidents is unclear.

Updated: 28-10-2024 21:15 IST
Explosive Incidents Near Yemen: A Maritime Security Alert
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A merchant vessel on Monday experienced two explosions in its vicinity, approximately 14 nautical miles southwest of Yemen's Al Dhubab, according to British maritime security company Ambrey.

This follows a report by the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency detailing an incident 25 nautical miles south of Yemen's port of Mokha earlier.

At this time, it remains uncertain whether these two incidents are connected, prompting heightened security measures and investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

