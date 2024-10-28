Colombia's Deadly Struggle: Environmentalists Caught in Crossfire

Colombia ranks as the world's deadliest nation for environmentalists, where activists are caught in the crossfire of conflicts involving gangs and rebels. Last year alone, 79 environmental defenders were killed, setting a grim record for a single country.

The recent COP16 biodiversity summit in Colombia revealed the staggering risks faced by environmentalists. Reports indicate that splinter groups from FARC are responsible for nearly half of these murders, as activists are seen as hurdles to illicit activities like illegal gold mining and logging.

Despite a peace deal signed in 2016, violence continues especially in rural areas where criminal groups vie for control. Colombia emphasizes security and human rights concerns for environmental defenders at COP16, bringing global attention to the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)