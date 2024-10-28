Colombia's Deadly Struggle: Environmentalists Caught in Crossfire
Colombia is the deadliest country for environmentalists, with 79 killed last year. Activists, often targeted by armed groups, face violence as gangs and rebel forces exploit regions with weak state control. The COP16 summit highlights the crisis amidst ongoing conflicts involving FARC splinter groups and others.
Colombia ranks as the world's deadliest nation for environmentalists, where activists are caught in the crossfire of conflicts involving gangs and rebels. Last year alone, 79 environmental defenders were killed, setting a grim record for a single country.
The recent COP16 biodiversity summit in Colombia revealed the staggering risks faced by environmentalists. Reports indicate that splinter groups from FARC are responsible for nearly half of these murders, as activists are seen as hurdles to illicit activities like illegal gold mining and logging.
Despite a peace deal signed in 2016, violence continues especially in rural areas where criminal groups vie for control. Colombia emphasizes security and human rights concerns for environmental defenders at COP16, bringing global attention to the issue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India Aligns Biodiversity Strategy with Global Goals
India and Colombia Strengthen Environmental Cooperation in Meeting on Climate and Biodiversity
UN Experts Urge States to Center Human Rights in COP16 Decisions on Biodiversity
CCL Transforms Abandoned Mine Pits into Thriving Fish Farms, Boosting Economy and Biodiversity
Afro-Descendants Advocate for Biodiversity Recognition at COP16