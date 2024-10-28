Left Menu

Bolivia Accused of Targeting Ex-President Morales Amidst Drug Raid Allegations

The Bolivian government denied accusations of attacking ex-President Evo Morales after his car was shot at, claiming Morales' convoy fired first. Morales accused the government of attempted assassination, while authorities allege his vehicles were involved in drug trafficking. The incident highlights rising tensions between Morales and President Arce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 22:03 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 22:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Bolivian government has denied alleged involvement in a targeted attack on former President Evo Morales, following an incident in which Morales' car was shot at on Sunday. Morales claims an assassination attempt, escalating tensions with President Luis Arce.

According to Interior Minister Eduardo del Castillo, Morales' convoy fired on a special anti-narcotics police patrol, possibly preventing the execution of a standard highway operation. The government suspects Morales' vehicles of drug transportation.

Morales countered these allegations in a radio interview, casting doubt on the government's assertions of a drug raid. He questions the authorities' motives, while the Interior Ministry accuses him of destroying evidence by instructing his vehicles to be burned post-incident.

