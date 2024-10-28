Tragic Road Collision Claims Lives of MNREGS Workers

A tragic road accident in Ramanthali district resulted in the deaths of three women employed under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGS), police reported on Monday.

The incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. when a pickup van carrying construction materials lost control on Ramanthali Road, striking the group of workers.

Local residents acted quickly to provide aid and transport the injured to the hospital, while the Payyannur Police detained the van driver for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)