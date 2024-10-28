Left Menu

Tragic Road Collision Claims Lives of MNREGS Workers

Three women working under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGS) tragically died in a road accident in Ramanthali district. A group of 20 workers was involved when a pickup van lost control, hit them, and overturned. Local residents assisted in taking the injured to the hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 28-10-2024 22:08 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 22:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tragic road accident in Ramanthali district resulted in the deaths of three women employed under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGS), police reported on Monday.

The incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. when a pickup van carrying construction materials lost control on Ramanthali Road, striking the group of workers.

Local residents acted quickly to provide aid and transport the injured to the hospital, while the Payyannur Police detained the van driver for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

