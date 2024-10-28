Iran Executes Iranian-German National for Terrorism Charges

Iran has executed Jamshid Sharmahd, an Iranian-German national, following his conviction for terrorism-related offenses, according to Iranian state media.

Sharmahd, who also holds U.S. residency, was handed a death sentence in 2023 on charges of 'corruption on earth.' Iranian authorities accused him of leading a pro-monarchist group responsible for a deadly 2008 bombing and plotting other terrorist activities in the country.

The Iranian intelligence ministry announced Sharmahd's arrest in 2020, describing him as the 'ringleader of the terrorist Tondar group.' Operating from Los Angeles, the Tondar group, or Kingdom Assembly of Iran, aims to reinstate the Iranian monarchy abolished in the 1979 Islamic revolution and operates pro-Iranian opposition media abroad.

