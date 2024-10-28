Left Menu

Diamond Brokers on the Run: Major Fraud Uncovered in Mumbai

Two diamond brokers, Ashok and Anil Lukhi, are under investigation for allegedly misappropriating diamonds worth Rs 1.26 crore from a private firm in Bandra. The complaint was filed by Sanjay Jayram Bhai Bodra, who claims the duo gained his trust before disappearing with the goods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-10-2024 22:40 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 22:40 IST
Diamond Brokers on the Run: Major Fraud Uncovered in Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

Two diamond brokers, Ashok and Anil Lukhi, are reportedly on the run after being implicated in a massive fraud involving diamonds valued at Rs 1.26 crore. According to a Mumbai police source, the brokers misappropriated the gems from a Bandra-based private firm.

The complaint, filed by Sanjay Jayram Bhai Bodra, alleges that the duo gained his trust over time by providing several credible trade references. They assured Bodra that the diamonds would be sold within a week but then ceased all communication.

Realizing they had been duped, the firm contacted the police, who are now actively searching for the accused individuals. The case highlights ongoing issues of trust in the high-value diamond trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024