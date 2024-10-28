Diamond Brokers on the Run: Major Fraud Uncovered in Mumbai

Two diamond brokers, Ashok and Anil Lukhi, are reportedly on the run after being implicated in a massive fraud involving diamonds valued at Rs 1.26 crore. According to a Mumbai police source, the brokers misappropriated the gems from a Bandra-based private firm.

The complaint, filed by Sanjay Jayram Bhai Bodra, alleges that the duo gained his trust over time by providing several credible trade references. They assured Bodra that the diamonds would be sold within a week but then ceased all communication.

Realizing they had been duped, the firm contacted the police, who are now actively searching for the accused individuals. The case highlights ongoing issues of trust in the high-value diamond trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)