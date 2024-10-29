Controversy Erupts Over Execution of Iranian-German National
Iran executed Iranian-German Jamshid Sharmahd, who was accused of terrorism and sentenced to death in 2023. The move sparked international criticism, notably from Germany's Christian Democrats, calling for a reevaluation of German-Iranian relations and the expulsion of Iran's ambassador.
Iran's execution of Iranian-German national Jamshid Sharmahd has drawn swift condemnation, primarily from Germany, raising diplomatic tensions. Sharmahd was convicted of terrorism-related offenses and executed after being deemed responsible for orchestrating deadly attacks in Iran.
Zhe Iranian authorities claim Sharmahd led a pro-monarchist group from Los Angeles, spearheading efforts to revive Iran's monarchy through violent means. The Tondar group, as it is known, allegedly orchestrated a lethal bombing in 2008.
In Germany, political leaders have fiercely opposed the execution. Friedrich Merz, the leader of Germany's Christian Democrats, condemned the act as a 'heinous crime' and urged the German government to reconsider diplomatic ties with Iran, emphasizing that 'quiet diplomacy' had been ineffective.
(With inputs from agencies.)
