Voter Trust Under Fire: Ballot Box Arson Sparks Concerns

A suspected arson attack targeted a Washington state ballot box, destroying hundreds of early votes ahead of the Nov. 5 U.S. election. The FBI has launched an investigation, according to local police.

Smoke billowed from the Vancouver, Washington, ballot box, captured by a local news outlet, suggesting multiple ballots were engulfed in flames. Authorities stated that the box hadn't been emptied since 8 a.m. on the prior day, leading to significant ballot damage.

The Vancouver Police responded to the incident at 4 a.m. PDT, removing a suspicious device near the site. The state Secretary of State urged voters to verify their ballot status and request replacements if necessary, reinforcing commitment to secure, fair elections.

