Voter Trust Under Fire: Ballot Box Arson Sparks Concerns
A suspected arson incident set a Washington state ballot box ablaze, destroying hundreds of ballots. Local police and the FBI are investigating. The state's Secretary of State assured the public of the election's integrity. This incident is among several attacks on ballot boxes in recent weeks.
A suspected arson attack targeted a Washington state ballot box, destroying hundreds of early votes ahead of the Nov. 5 U.S. election. The FBI has launched an investigation, according to local police.
Smoke billowed from the Vancouver, Washington, ballot box, captured by a local news outlet, suggesting multiple ballots were engulfed in flames. Authorities stated that the box hadn't been emptied since 8 a.m. on the prior day, leading to significant ballot damage.
The Vancouver Police responded to the incident at 4 a.m. PDT, removing a suspicious device near the site. The state Secretary of State urged voters to verify their ballot status and request replacements if necessary, reinforcing commitment to secure, fair elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
