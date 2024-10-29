Left Menu

UN Law Ban Threatens Palestinian Refugees

Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary-General, warned the UN General Assembly of severe impacts if a law banning UNRWA in Israel proceeds. He emphasized UNRWA's crucial role in supporting Palestinian refugees and maintaining regional peace, urging a reconsideration to prevent detrimental outcomes.

29-10-2024
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed significant concern over a proposed law that could ban the UN Palestinian refugee agency, UNRWA, from operating in Israel. Guterres indicated that such a law could have dire consequences for Palestine refugees in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

He underscored the importance of UNRWA, stating, "There is no alternative to UNRWA." Guterres argued that implementing these laws could hinder the Israeli-Palestinian conflict resolution and impair broader regional peace and security efforts. He reaffirmed UNRWA's essential role in the region.

The Secretary-General vowed to bring this issue before the 193-member U.N. General Assembly, highlighting the urgency and potential global implications of the situation.

