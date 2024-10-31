Vivek Joshi Takes Charge as Haryana's Chief Secretary
Vivek Joshi has been appointed as the chief secretary of Haryana, replacing TVSN Prasad. An IAS officer from the 1989 batch, Joshi returns to his cadre state after serving as the DoPT secretary. His repatriation was approved by the Union Personnel Ministry.
Vivek Joshi, a seasoned Indian Administrative Service officer from the 1989 batch, has been appointed the new chief secretary of Haryana. The state government confirmed his appointment through an official order on Thursday.
Joshi returns to Haryana after serving as the secretary to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT). His new assignment follows the superannuation of TVSN Prasad, a 1988 batch IAS officer, who previously held the post.
The Union Personnel Ministry approved Joshi's repatriation back to Haryana, fulfilling a request made by the state government. His leadership is anticipated to bring valuable experience and insights to the role.
