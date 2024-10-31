Left Menu

Vivek Joshi Takes Charge as Haryana's Chief Secretary

Vivek Joshi has been appointed as the chief secretary of Haryana, replacing TVSN Prasad. An IAS officer from the 1989 batch, Joshi returns to his cadre state after serving as the DoPT secretary. His repatriation was approved by the Union Personnel Ministry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 31-10-2024 19:43 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 19:43 IST
Vivek Joshi Takes Charge as Haryana's Chief Secretary
Vivek Joshi
  • Country:
  • India

Vivek Joshi, a seasoned Indian Administrative Service officer from the 1989 batch, has been appointed the new chief secretary of Haryana. The state government confirmed his appointment through an official order on Thursday.

Joshi returns to Haryana after serving as the secretary to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT). His new assignment follows the superannuation of TVSN Prasad, a 1988 batch IAS officer, who previously held the post.

The Union Personnel Ministry approved Joshi's repatriation back to Haryana, fulfilling a request made by the state government. His leadership is anticipated to bring valuable experience and insights to the role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

 Global
2
Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

 United Kingdom
3
Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to Philadelphia

Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to...

 Global
4
Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

Beyond Green Infrastructure: Valuing Mangroves in Flood Protection and National Wealth

Protecting Ocean Wealth: A Blueprint for Marine Conservation and Economic Stability

World Bank’s Innovative Valuation of Renewable Assets for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024