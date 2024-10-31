Global Impacts of the Ukraine War: An Alarming Wake-up Call

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has issued a stark warning about the global repercussions of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, asserting that the longer it persists, the more severe the consequences for the international community.

Trudeau spoke at a Montreal conference focused on securing the release of Ukrainian prisoners, amid allegations from the U.S. and allies of Chinese and North Korean support for Moscow's military campaign. He accused Russia of exacerbating global food insecurity, disinformation, and undermining international law.

Recent reports claim that 20,000 Ukrainian children have been forcibly moved to Russia, prompting accusations of war crimes. The ICC has charged Russian President Vladimir Putin and a high-ranking official for these actions, intensifying global tensions as Russia dismisses the charges as baseless.

(With inputs from agencies.)