Drone Warfare Allegations: Israel and Egypt's Disputed Claims

Tensions between Israel and Egypt rose as Israel's military announced it had shot down a drone allegedly transporting weapons from Egyptian territory on Wednesday.

Egyptian officials, however, contested the claim, insisting that border patrols reported no evidence of smuggling operations into Gaza or Israel on that day. The conflicting accounts come amid the ongoing war in Gaza, where Israeli authorities have accused Palestinian militant group Hamas of utilizing tunnels running under the border into Egypt's Sinai region to smuggle arms.

Egypt maintains that it dismantled such tunnel networks years ago, establishing buffer zones and border fortifications to prevent smuggling. Earlier in October, Israeli forces claimed to have also intercepted a drone carrying weapons from Egypt, further highlighting the complexities and tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)