President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has sharply criticized what he terms a 'zero' response from Western allies to the presence of North Korean troops supporting Russia in Ukraine. Zelenskiy warned that such passive responses could lead Russian President Vladimir Putin to increase the number of foreign soldiers in the conflict.

In an interview with South Korea's KBS, Zelenskiy revealed that Moscow has been in talks with North Korea to send additional engineering troops and civilians to work in Russian military plants. Despite Western countries labeling this as a major escalation, no concrete retaliatory actions have been announced.

South Korea has offered intelligence support and might dispatch military monitors to Ukraine. Addressing the UN Security Council, Ukraine's delegation identified North Korean generals believed to be leading troops in Moscow's campaign. The situation underscores Ukraine's rising frustration with the limited Western support in the face of an intensifying conflict.

