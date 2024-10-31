Becoming American: New Citizens Embrace Voting Rights and Freedom
At a naturalisation ceremony in Los Angeles, nine immigrants from diverse countries became American citizens, emphasizing their eagerness to vote in the upcoming presidential election. They shared aspirations to engage politically and embrace American values like freedom of speech, demonstrating the personal and political significance of their new citizenship.
In a picturesque setting overlooking Los Angeles and the iconic Hollywood sign, nine immigrants became new American citizens in a moving outdoor naturalisation ceremony. Eligible to vote for the first time, many expressed their readiness to participate in the upcoming 2024 presidential election.
Among the new citizens were Chia Hsin Tsai from Taiwan, who eagerly anticipates her first voting experience, and Floriane Turcat from France, inspired by American culture since childhood. Turcat plans to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris, driven by her commitment to women's rights.
Others, like Phoenix De Los Angeles Lopez Daal from Venezuela, focused on advocating for American ideals like freedom of speech, while Dennis Beier from Germany felt naturalisation was necessary to embrace democracy and unity with his family.
