Becoming American: New Citizens Embrace Voting Rights and Freedom

In a picturesque setting overlooking Los Angeles and the iconic Hollywood sign, nine immigrants became new American citizens in a moving outdoor naturalisation ceremony. Eligible to vote for the first time, many expressed their readiness to participate in the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

Among the new citizens were Chia Hsin Tsai from Taiwan, who eagerly anticipates her first voting experience, and Floriane Turcat from France, inspired by American culture since childhood. Turcat plans to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris, driven by her commitment to women's rights.

Others, like Phoenix De Los Angeles Lopez Daal from Venezuela, focused on advocating for American ideals like freedom of speech, while Dennis Beier from Germany felt naturalisation was necessary to embrace democracy and unity with his family.

