Left Menu

North Korean Soldiers Expected to Enter Combat in Russia

The United States anticipates that North Korean troops in Russia will soon engage in combat against Ukrainian forces. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized that these soldiers, trained in various military operations, would become legitimate targets. Discussions with South Korea focused on response strategies and China's role in curbing North Korean actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 00:17 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 00:17 IST
North Korean Soldiers Expected to Enter Combat in Russia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

According to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the United States anticipates the deployment of North Korean soldiers in combat against Ukrainian forces within days. He cautioned that these soldiers, if deployed, would be recognized as legitimate military targets.

Blinken revealed that Russia has been preparing these 10,000 North Korean troops for artillery, drone operations, and basic infantry tasks, hinting at their potential use in frontline battles. He made these remarks during a joint press conference with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and South Korean officials.

The U.S. and South Korea deliberated on response mechanisms, with Blinken emphasizing Russia's reliance on North Korean soldiers as a 'clear sign of weakness.' The discussions underscored the need for China to curb North Korea's provocative actions, with Blinken holding a 'robust conversation' with Beijing earlier this week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

 Global
2
Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

 United Kingdom
3
Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to Philadelphia

Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to...

 Global
4
Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

Beyond Green Infrastructure: Valuing Mangroves in Flood Protection and National Wealth

Protecting Ocean Wealth: A Blueprint for Marine Conservation and Economic Stability

World Bank’s Innovative Valuation of Renewable Assets for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024