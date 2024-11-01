North Korean Soldiers Expected to Enter Combat in Russia
The United States anticipates that North Korean troops in Russia will soon engage in combat against Ukrainian forces. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized that these soldiers, trained in various military operations, would become legitimate targets. Discussions with South Korea focused on response strategies and China's role in curbing North Korean actions.
According to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the United States anticipates the deployment of North Korean soldiers in combat against Ukrainian forces within days. He cautioned that these soldiers, if deployed, would be recognized as legitimate military targets.
Blinken revealed that Russia has been preparing these 10,000 North Korean troops for artillery, drone operations, and basic infantry tasks, hinting at their potential use in frontline battles. He made these remarks during a joint press conference with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and South Korean officials.
The U.S. and South Korea deliberated on response mechanisms, with Blinken emphasizing Russia's reliance on North Korean soldiers as a 'clear sign of weakness.' The discussions underscored the need for China to curb North Korea's provocative actions, with Blinken holding a 'robust conversation' with Beijing earlier this week.

