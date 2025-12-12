Expert Panel Set to Combat Delhi-NCR Vehicular Pollution

The Commission for Air Quality Management has established a new 15-member expert committee to address the pressing issue of vehicular pollution in the Delhi-NCR region. The emissions from vehicles are identified as a significant factor in the area's air quality problems.

This committee will integrate knowledge from leading academicians, health experts, and automotive research specialists to create a multi-faceted approach to reducing vehicular emissions. The committee's tasks include reviewing existing policies and frameworks related to clean mobility and recommending improvements.

Ashok Jhunjhunwala from IIT-Madras will lead the committee as chair, with Randeep Guleria, former AIIMS director, serving as co-chair. The panel also includes notable experts like Mukesh Sharma and Sagnik Dey, among others. Their initial recommendations are expected within two months, with the first meeting slated for December 15.

(With inputs from agencies.)