Left Menu

Expert Panel Set to Combat Delhi-NCR Vehicular Pollution

A 15-member expert committee has been formed by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to address vehicular pollution in Delhi-NCR. This panel, comprising leading academics and health specialists, will review policies, assess emission contributions, and recommend strategies for a cleaner environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 19:18 IST
Expert Panel Set to Combat Delhi-NCR Vehicular Pollution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Commission for Air Quality Management has established a new 15-member expert committee to address the pressing issue of vehicular pollution in the Delhi-NCR region. The emissions from vehicles are identified as a significant factor in the area's air quality problems.

This committee will integrate knowledge from leading academicians, health experts, and automotive research specialists to create a multi-faceted approach to reducing vehicular emissions. The committee's tasks include reviewing existing policies and frameworks related to clean mobility and recommending improvements.

Ashok Jhunjhunwala from IIT-Madras will lead the committee as chair, with Randeep Guleria, former AIIMS director, serving as co-chair. The panel also includes notable experts like Mukesh Sharma and Sagnik Dey, among others. Their initial recommendations are expected within two months, with the first meeting slated for December 15.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha Shivers as Cold Wave Hits: Mercury Drops to Season's Low

Odisha Shivers as Cold Wave Hits: Mercury Drops to Season's Low

 India
2
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
3
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
4
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025