Egypt Denies Assisting Israeli Military Operations Amid Explosive Shipment Controversy

Egypt's military vehemently denied any involvement in aiding Israeli military operations following reports that an Egyptian port processed a shipment of explosives intended for Israel's defense industry.

The Egyptian Armed Forces asserted that social media and other dubious accounts were promoting false claims of military collaboration with Israel. Meanwhile, human rights lawyers in Berlin have initiated a legal challenge against the transfer of 150 metric tons of military-grade explosives to Israeli defense firm Elbit Systems.

Despite vessel-tracking data indicating the German cargo ship MV Kathrin docked at Alexandria, Egyptian media reported no truth in the claims. The European Legal Support Center has argued the explosives could escalate the conflict in Gaza. The MV Kathrin had faced entry denial in various ports and was ultimately required to switch flags.

(With inputs from agencies.)