Egypt Denies Assisting Israeli Military Operations Amid Explosive Shipment Controversy

Egypt's army refutes claims of aiding Israeli military activities as controversy surrounds a shipment of explosives allegedly bound for an Israeli defense contractor via an Egyptian port. An appeal has been filed to block the shipment, citing concerns over potential use in munitions for the Gaza conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 02:02 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 02:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Egypt's military vehemently denied any involvement in aiding Israeli military operations following reports that an Egyptian port processed a shipment of explosives intended for Israel's defense industry.

The Egyptian Armed Forces asserted that social media and other dubious accounts were promoting false claims of military collaboration with Israel. Meanwhile, human rights lawyers in Berlin have initiated a legal challenge against the transfer of 150 metric tons of military-grade explosives to Israeli defense firm Elbit Systems.

Despite vessel-tracking data indicating the German cargo ship MV Kathrin docked at Alexandria, Egyptian media reported no truth in the claims. The European Legal Support Center has argued the explosives could escalate the conflict in Gaza. The MV Kathrin had faced entry denial in various ports and was ultimately required to switch flags.

(With inputs from agencies.)

