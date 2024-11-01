Imprisonment Sparks Global Outcry: Yu Wensheng and Xu Yan Sentenced

The U.S. has strongly criticized the recent sentencing of renowned Chinese human rights lawyer Yu Wensheng and his wife, Xu Yan, labeling their imprisonment as "unjust." The couple was given harsh sentences by the Suzhou Intermediate People's Court on charges of "inciting subversion of state power," according to Weiquanwang, a Chinese human rights website.

A spokesperson for the U.S. State Department reiterated that these actions are part of China's ongoing efforts to suppress voices advocating for human rights and legal reforms. Foreign diplomats, including those from the U.S., were reportedly denied entry to the trials, sparking further international criticism, including statements from the EU and the foreign ministries of France and Germany.

Yu and Xu's apprehension in April 2023, while on their way to meet EU officials, escalated into a significant international issue. Both Yu and Xu are recognized figures in the fight for human rights, with Yu having previously been imprisoned for similar charges. Their case continues to spotlight China's controversial approach to dissent.

